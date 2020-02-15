The Friends of the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library will be hosting its annual meeting on Feb. 22.
The meeting will be held at 2 p.m.
Sandy Strey, of Gering, will be the guest speaker and will make a presentation about the Civilian Conservation Corps and its history in Scottsbluff. Prior to the meeting, at 1:45 p.m., there will be a dedication ceremony for a plaque in memory of former library director and Friend’s president, Shirley Flack. This is a free event, and open to the public.
The program will take place in the Fleisbach Community Room of the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library.
