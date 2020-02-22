SCOTTSBLUFF - Friends of the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library will present “They Built to Last – the Legacy of the Civilian Conservation Corps in Western Nebraska” at its annual meeting Saturday, Feb. 22.

The presentation will be held at 2 p.m. at the library.

Sandy Strey’s program will include a presentation with copies of old photographs intermixed with current photos of structures built by the CCC along with a history of camps in the Wyo-Braska area. She and her husband, Ken, traveled throughout the area visiting cemeteries, research rooms and museums to learn about the CCC.

This event is part of the Friends annual meeting and will include a brief business meeting and a review of 2019 library activities from Library Director Erin Aschenbrenner.

Prior to the meeting, Friends of the Library will unveil a memorial portrait of Shirley Flack recognizing her contributions to the library. The portrait will be hung on the fireplace room wall at 1:45 p.m.

Refreshments will be served and the public is invited.