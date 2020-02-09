SCOTTSBLUFF — Friends of the Midwest Theater have been operating the Midwest Theater for more than 20 years. The theater’s recent history and its future will be discussed at the Friends of the Midwest Theater annual meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 6 p.m., at the Midwest Theater, 1707 Broadway.
Midwest Theater Executive Director Billy Estes encourages theater members, volunteers, patrons and interested community members to attend the meeting and learn about the theater’s activities. Complimentary popcorn will be available for the attendees to snack on.
“The Midwest Theater is a community theater,” Estes said. “We want to keep our operations open and transparent, and invite input from members of our community. The annual meeting is a great opportunity for information sharing.
Everyone is invited to attend.
