The Historic Midwest Theater announces “The Fry Street Quartet” to perform on Jan 14 at the Midwest Theater.

This remarkable quartet-hailed as “a triumph of ensemble playing” by the New York Times is a multi-faceted ensemble taking chamber music in new directions. Touring music of the masters as well as exciting original works from visionary composers of our time, the Fry Street Quartet has perfected a “blend of technical precision and scorching spontaneity,” according to a press release. The quartet has reached audiences from Carnegie Hall to London, and Sarajevo to Jerusalem, exploring the medium of the string quartet.

The performance will be held at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are$ 36-$26 depending on location of seat. To purchase tickets, atop in at the Midwest Theater 1707 Broadway, Scottsbluff, Call 308-632-4311, buy at the door or Buy online at MidwestTheater.com For more information, visit midwesttheater.com.