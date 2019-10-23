SCOTTSBLUFF — A Halloween costume party, a community family fun event, is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26 from 5-8 p.m. in the Monument Mall in Scottsbluff.

There will be a best costume competition, door prizes, bags of candy, snacks, drinks, games, a DJ and a dance-off.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for kids 18 and under. All the proceeds go to the family of JP Walgren, the boy who was struck by a car on Broadway near the middle school. He is currently in Denver recovering.