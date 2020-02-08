LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking input on proposed changes to duck zone and goose unit boundaries for the 2021-2022 hunting seasons.

Based on input received last November, Game and Parks is proposing boundary changes to several duck zones and two dark (Canada) goose units. The duck zone changes would affect areas in portions of Adams, Buffalo, Butler, Colfax, Custer, Dodge, Furnas, Gage, Gosper, Greeley, Hamilton, Harlan, Holt, Howard, Jefferson, Merrick, Otoe, Platte, Polk, Rock, Saline, Saunders, Sherman, Valley, and Washington counties.

Proposed changes to dark goose units are in Brown and Cherry counties, and in Washington County. In addition, there is a proposal to combine the current Panhandle, Platte River, East and Niobrara Units into one unit.

Hunters can find more information and provide input by visiting OutdoorNebraska.gov/duckgoosezones.

Hunters can download maps and follow instructions provided to submit input. Game and Parks will accept input until Feb. 29. Input from this round will determine what changes will be forwarded to the Game and Parks Board of Commissioners and, ultimately, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“Unfortunately, we could not make changes to all the responses we received in November,” said Mark Vrtiska, Game and Parks’ waterfowl program manager. “We examined each suggestion and there are a lot of factors to consider before taking a suggested change and proposing it. Thanks to all the hunters that provided input.”