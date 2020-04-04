LINCOLN, Neb. – In a continued, proactive effort to prevent the potential for spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission temporarily will close state park and recreation area playgrounds and play structures beginning March 30.

The closures are in keeping with national recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which encourages maintaining physical distance’ and limiting in-person social interactions.

Game and Parks will continue to keep open state park and recreation areas grounds and trails, which provide adequate room for proper physical distancing for the health and safety of the public. These recreation areas also offer opportunities to hike and fish while maintaining 6-foot distance between healthy guests. Parks permits can be purchased online at OutdoorNebraska.org.

The agency in late March closed all parks offices and commission offices; service and education centers; and other facilities temporarily. Also closed in April, with a possible extension period, are state park and recreation area lodges, cabins, and public shower buildings. A limited number of public restrooms, which are sanitized regularly, remain open. The agency is taking proactive measures to protect its customers and employees, including using approved cleaning and disinfecting regiments per CDC recommendations.

For the most up-to-date information on closures and event cancellations or postponements, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo.