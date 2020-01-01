Recycle your trees instead of sending them to the landfill. Gering will once again be accepting residents’ live Christmas trees. Trees may be taken to the vacant lot east of the Monument Shadows Golf Course Maintenance Facility on Country Club Road.

Residents may also set trees in the alley next to their dumpsters and the street department will collect trees Jan. 2-15. The parks department will grind the Christmas trees and utilize the mulch around trees and landscape beds.

Please remove all lights, decorations and tree stands.