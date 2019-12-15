The Gering City Council is seeking applicants for a Ward IV vacancy on the Council and will conduct interviews of prospective city council candidates during a Special Council Committee meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. at Gering City Hall. This council appointment is to fill the unexpired term in Ward IV that will conclude in December of 2022.

Interested persons shall submit a letter explaining their interest in the position to Mayor Tony Kaufman by Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. Letters can be mailed or delivered to 1025 P Street, P.O. Box 687, Gering, NE, 69341 to the attention of the mayor, or emailed to: mayorkaufman@gering.org. Candidates must reside in Ward IV and be registered voters. Questions about the position can be directed to the City Clerk at kwelfl@gering.org or 308-436-6812. The mayor and city council members shall conduct interviews of interested persons. The finalist will be announced at a special Council meeting on Monday, Dec. 23 at noon at Gering City Hall, instead of Dec. 19 as previously advertised.

Any person with a disability desiring a reasonable accommodation to attend a public meeting must contact the City Clerk’s office at City Hall, 1025 P Street, Gering by 12 p.m. five days prior to the date of each meeting. An agenda is kept current and up to date are available at the office of the city clerk during normal business hours.