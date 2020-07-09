GERING — For those able to attend, the Gering High School Class of 1970 will celebrate their 50th class reunion on Saturday, July 11 at the Scotts Bluff Country Club.

As long as the weather is favorable, the gathering starts at 6 p.m. at the pool. Dinner is $16.50 a person and includes a hamburger/hot dog buffet, baked beans, potato salad and iced tea. A free beer is included for those who would like one and the tip is included.

Kirk Arnold, one of the organizers, said they always use Oregon Trail Days as a common date for previous reunions. With the coronavirus pandemic still active, the committee realizes that many graduates might not be able to attend, but they’d like to see many locals for the reunion.