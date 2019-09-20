The City of Gering is extending the public comment period for the Comprehensive Plan until Monday, Sept. 23.
City staff would like to encourage residents to take the time and look through the plan and get back to the city with written comments if they haven’t already.
Following this comment period, the city will be working with our consultants to compile all of the comments and make appropriate adjustments to the plan. The amended draft will then be presented publicly for one final comment period before adoption.
The plan is available at www.plangering.org. If anyone has trouble accessing it, they can contact Annie Folck at afolck@gering.org.
