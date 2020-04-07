GERING — Monument Shadows Golf Course would like to thank all golfers who complied with social distancing guidelines and practicing one golfer per cart. Unfortunately, Monument Shadows has made the difficult decision to close the course to private and public carts; and move to play by walking only effective April 7.

In a press release, Gering officials said they understand the frustrations of our valued golfers that are not able to walk the course due to physical limitations. They encouraged golfers unable to walk the course to utilize the driving range and putting greens; and to walk as many holes as they are able.

“We strongly believe that being outside and being active is a way to help keep one’s mind sharp and healthy during this time of social isolation” Amy Seiler, director of parks, recreation and leisure services. "The goal of the City of Gering and Monument Shadows staff is to allow golf to continue as long as possible through the COVID-19 crisis."

Golf will continue as long as golfers follow strict social-distancing practices. The City of Gering will be working with state and local health officials to monitor the situation moving forward.

The health and safety of our staff, members and community is of utmost importance during these challenging times. Please stay safe and healthy, we have a summer to look forward to.