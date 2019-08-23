GERING — The City of Gering issued the following announcements:

Due to storm damage to a large tree on 11th Street, between O Street and N Street in Gering, this portion of 11th Street will be closed until the situation can be safely mitigated.

The public is asked to please stay out of barricaded areas for their safety and to allow City personnel time to remove the tree. The City respectfully requests everyone’s patience during this process.

Residents can take tree limbs to the tree dump on East U Street located by the Gering Wastewater Treatment Plant. The hours are 8 a.m.– 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The plant will be open for extended hours Saturday, Aug. 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City personnel will not be able to pick up tree limbs curb side.

For questions, any information in these releases, please contact the City of Gering, 436-5096.