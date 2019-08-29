Storytime at the Gering Library will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 11 with Toddler Story & Playtime and Thursday, Sept. 12 with Move & Groove Preschool Storytime.

Both storytimes begin at 10 a.m. and will have the theme of cowboys and cowgirls. The preschoolers will meet a real cowgirl, Megan Henderson, and her horse at Thursday’s storytime. Toddler Story & Playtime features about 30 minutes of storytime then 30 minutes of playtime with educational toys. Preschool Storytime features 30 minutes of storytime and 30 minutes of a thematic activity, i.e., craft, educational hands-on activity, special guest. Both storytimes will frequently incorporate bean bags, rhythm sticks, scarves, and shaker eggs.

Come join library staff for the fun.

Check out the Gering Public Library on Facebook for upcoming storytime themes and other fun events.

Questions? Contact the Gering Public Library at 308-436-7433 or cclarke@geringlibrary.org.