GERING — Gering Public Schools has appointed Kory Knight as the new director of curriculum, instruction, and assessment following a search that began in January.

Knight, currently the assistant principal of Gering High School, will begin the position on July 1. Knight will guide and manage the overall instructional program within the district and provide oversight for some federal programs for the Gering Public School district.

“GPS was fortunate to have many quality candidates apply for this position,” Superintendent Bob Hastings said in a press release. “After completing the full application and interview process, one candidate stood out as the clear choice for the position - Mrs. Kory Knight.”

Knight has served as the assistant principal at GHS since 2018, and was the dean of students prior to that. She has served in many capacities within the district, from preschool teacher to high school administrator. Prior to her time in Gering, Knight was a teacher within the Scottsbluff system.

“I look forward to my new role as director of curriculum, instruction, and assessment. I’ve had a multitude of experiences in the Pre-K-12 public education system, and am eager to apply those experiences at the district level for Gering Public Schools,” she said.

Knight has a Master’s degree in K-12 administration from Chadron State College, and a Bachelor’s degree from Chadron State in elementary education. In addition to her work, Knight has been active in the community serving as a campaign leader for the United Way, a mentor for the TeamMates program, and Geil Booster Club president.

She will be replacing Terri Martin, who has worked in the position for the past 10 years. Her retirement will begin July 1, 2020.