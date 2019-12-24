Due to the Christmas holiday on Wednesday, Dec. 25, the City of Gering offices will be closed. Residential and commercial trash collection normally collected on Wednesday will be collected on Tuesday, Dec. 24. Residential customers need to be aware that collection may be later than normal due to the holiday. All other routes remain unchanged.

Due to the New Year’s holiday on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, the City of Gering offices will be closed. Residential and commercial trash collection normally collected on Wednesday will be collected on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Residential customers need to be aware that collection may be later than normal due to the holiday. All other routes remain unchanged.

The North recycle collection normally collected on Wednesday, Dec. 25 will be collected Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2020.

The South recycle collection normally collected on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, will be collected Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.

If you have any questions please call the Gering Landfill at 436-7568.