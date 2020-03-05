GERING — In light of concerns regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Nebraska and nationwide, the City of Gering strongly encourages residents to become educated about this disease and take precautions to prevent contracting and/or spreading it. The best source of information about any infectious disease is the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

CDC Guidelines recommend common-sense preventative actions for children as well as adults. These actions include staying home when sick; appropriately covering coughs and sneezes; cleaning frequently touched surfaces; frequent hand washing; social distancing in group settings (ideally a distance of three to six feet), avoid touching eyes, nose and/or mouth with unwashed hands; and use tissues to catch coughs or sneezes (discard tissue and wash hands immediately). Practice good health habits including getting plenty of rest, manage stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious food.

The City also encourages residents to review the following resources regarding Coronavirus from the Centers For Disease Control

• What you need to know about coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

• What to do if you are sick with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

• Stop the spread of germs – help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses like COVID-19

• CDC Information on COVID-19 and children

The Gering Public Library has computers available with internet access for residents who do not have computers or internet access.

To date, City officials have been working to ensure that the City of Gering is as prepared as possible to successfully mitigate the potential interruption of essential services in our community. Some of our planning has included the following:

- City personnel have assessed available resources and has acquired additional resources to supplement City personnel needs

- City staff have participated with the City of Scottsbluff, Emergency Management and Public Health officials with initial discussions on community preparedness and are assessing preliminary information within the community as well as the nation

- The City has and continues to disseminate CDC guidelines and updates to first responders (police and fire) and City personnel

- The City of Gering’s Risk Manager, LARM, is providing information and is a resource for the City of Gering and City employees

The City will provide updates as plans and information develops.