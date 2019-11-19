GERING – The City of Gering Tree Dump, located near the Waste Water Treatment Facility, is permanently closed for residential tree waste. The City is working on an alternate site for tree waste disposal.

In the meantime, Gering citizens that have tree waste are encouraged to take material to the City of Scottsbluff Compost and Tree Dump Facility/Old Landfill located at 120189 CR 26, Scottsbluff. Winter hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. (November – March). A fee is required to dispose of tree waste material.

Contact the City of Scottsbluff Sanitation Department at 308-630-6298 for additional information on fees.