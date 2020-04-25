GERING — Staff at the Monument Shadows Golf Course and the City of Gering would like to thank the golf community for their patience during these unprecedented times with the COVID - 19 crisis.

Staff have made policy decisions to best protect our community, golfers and staff. Please be aware and prepared that policies may change going forward as the Governor of Nebraska and Panhandle Public Health District monitor and evaluate the situation.

The golf course will resume golf cart use beginning April 24. Policies and safeguards will reflect the practices and safety guidelines that the Golf Industry and the CDC recommend. In order for the City to continue to offer this golfing opportunity, it is important that the following information be understood and adhered to:

• Hours of Operation – 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday – Sunday. Golf carts must be returned by 7:45 p.m.

• One (1) rider per golf cart unless golfers live in the same household. This pertains to both City-owned golf carts and private golf carts. This is per CDC protocols to accommodate appropriate physical distance of six (6) feet or more.

• City-owned golf carts will be sanitized by staff after each use. Bring your own hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes if you feel it necessary.

• City-owned golf carts will be rented on first come first served basis. No reserving golf carts.

• Tee times will be 12-minute intervals to maintain physical distancing of six (6) feet or more.

• Golfers must have a tee time; no walk-ons.

• Provide names of all players in your group.

• With limited tee times, golfers will be paired in threesomes or foursomes.

• The on-course bathrooms are closed.

• Cups on the greens will have Styrofoam in them to keep the ball from falling into the hole. Do not touch or remove the flagsticks.

• Players are advised to not share golf equipment, unless from the same household.

• Be especially mindful of physical distancing at all times on the golf course, practice areas, patio, parking lot, etc.

• Playing privileges can be suspended for those not abiding by these instructions.

Leagues and tournaments have been put on hold until restrictions limiting the size of gatherings has been lifted. The course will begin league play and hold tournaments as soon as it is safe for golfers and staff.