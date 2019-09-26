SCOTTSBLUFF — A Gering woman has been convicted of stealing money from her grandmother.

A Scotts Bluff County District Court jury convicted Crystal D. Lessert, 40, on a charge of abuse of a vulnerable adult, a Class IIIA felony, on Wednesday after a one-day trial.

Scottsbluff Police began investigating Lessert in September 2018 after police received an adult protective services intake. Allegations involved Lessert’s 80-year-old grandmother, who resides in a Scottsbluff nursing home. Lessert had been named the woman’s power of attorney and was responsible for managing her finances.

According to the arrest affidavit, Lessert had not paid the woman’s nursing home bill, of more than $5,000, since April 2018 and had been inconsistent in paying for the woman’s care for the seven-month period prior.

The woman’s daughter had visited her mother and told police she didn’t know what Lessert may be doing with the money and that at one time, her mother had needed items, but had no funds to pay for them.

Police talked to personnel at the care center, who noted they had been sending bills to Lessert and the woman’s daughter. Bills had also been sent to Lessert via email after she said she had not been receiving them in the mail.

A Department of Health and Human Services caseworker involved in the investigation and police subpoenaed Lessert’s grandmother’s bank statements. Police questioned 26 transactions, totaling an estimated $2,000, according to the affidavit. Questionable charges included payments for a tattoo, purchases on a vacation, clothing stores and payments of medical costs.

A sentencing date was not yet available.