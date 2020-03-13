Jessica Ryks, 37, of Gering, was involved in a weather-related collision when she lost control of her vehicle and ran into a street light pole.
Ryks was eastbound on Hwy 26 when she lost control of her vehicle and hit a street light pole and knocked it down.
The call initially was reported as an injury accident. Ryks, however, was not transported to the hospital.
The Scottsbluff Police encourage drivers to slow down and be cautious as the snowfall has caused area roads to become slick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.