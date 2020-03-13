Jessica Ryks, 37, of Gering, was involved in a weather-related collision when she lost control of her vehicle and ran into a street light pole.

Ryks was eastbound on Hwy 26 when she  lost control of her vehicle and hit a street light pole and knocked it down.

The call initially was reported as an injury accident. Ryks, however, was not transported to the hospital.

The Scottsbluff Police encourage drivers to slow down and be cautious as the snowfall has caused area roads to become slick.

