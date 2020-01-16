GERING - Gering High School’s musical department is looking for students’ ages first through fifth grades to be part of their musical this year.

In this musical, there is a children’s chorus to be munchkins. All materials will be left at each of the elementary schools with the classroom teachers and music teachers.

To audition for the chorus, please prepare the musical number Munchkin Musical Sequence. The introduction begins at 2 minutes, singing starts at 2:07-2:37 and again at 4-4:29. If you would like a 3 tots part, the actors are dressed as ballerinas, or a 3 tough kids part, please prepare music from that portion. The video can be found at https://bit.ly/2TyrL6p..

Auditions will be held in the auditorium at Gering High School on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. Students will sing with groups of six or less, but do not have to sing alone. Speaking parts will be determined at a later rehearsal.

Rehearsals begin in February and run through April. Normal rehearsals will start at 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Starting March 30, please be available for a varied schedule, but a monthly schedule will be available.

Final cast list will be posted at each elementary school on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

If you have any questions, please contact Shelly Muggli at Gering High School at smuggli@geringschools.net or 308-436-3121.