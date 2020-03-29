TORRINGTON — Goshen County Economic Development announces an Emergency Disaster Grant for retail businesses. In light of the current COVID-19 crisis, retail related business throughout Goshen County are eligible to apply for a $1,000 grant made possible through the ¼ cent sales tax for economic development.

In Goshen County, these grants are about helping our current local businesses who provided needed services to our residents and municipalities.

“Keeping it local is our number one objective as these business owners are the heart and soul of Goshen County,” CEO Lisa Miller said.

Thank You to all our businesses who continue to serve the residents of Goshen County and Thank You in return to all our residents who continue to support our businesses.

For more information about the Emergency Disaster Grant for Goshen County retail businesses, please visit our website at “GoshenWyo.com.”