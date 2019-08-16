GOSHEN COUNTY — Goshen County Extension Homemakers County Council invites all past Goshen County Homemakers to a Memory Tea to celebrate the 100th anniversary of our existence,

The tea will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12 in the Rendezvous Center Brand Room, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Those interested can RSVP by signing the registration page at the Chamber of Commerce desk at 21st and Main or by calling 308-534-5586. The deadline is Sept. 1. Guests are welcome, as long as their names are added to the registration page.

