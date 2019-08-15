TORRINGTON, Wyo. — Community members are invited to participate in a citywide potluck designed to bring the community together to share in a meal and fellowship on Aug. 25. Tables will stretch down one block of Main Street and volunteers from local congregations will provide beverages and table settings. Last year’s event saw dozens of families gather to get to know one another a little better. Organizers are hoping even more will come out this year.

“I had just arrived last year when the event was held, and was impressed at the enthusiasm and warm welcome my wife and I received at the event.” the Rev. Bruce McBurney of First Wyoming Presbyterian said. “We are grateful to the City of Torrington for making Main Street available for this special activity. This year, Rev. Carleton at St. Andrew’s will experience it for the first time.”

Residents of Torrington and the Greater Goshen County community are invited to bring their favorite dish to share or just come to enjoy the great food and great neighbors.

The event will be held at 4 p.m., in the 20th block of Main Street in Torrington.

For more information, contact the Rev. Diane Carleton (St. Saint’s Episcopal Church) at 307-840-6269 or 307-532-5495; the Rev. Bruce McBurney (First Wyoming and Community Church of Lingle) at 307-532-2972; or the Rev. Jeff Wayland (First Methodist Church) at 307-532-2977