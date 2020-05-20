TORRINGTON — Goshen Library opened May 18 under guidelines created in conjunction with the Wyoming State Library and with support and guidance of Goshen County Public Health officials.

Vulnerable populations can visit the library from 12 to 1 p.m. The general public can visit from 1 to 3 p.m.

People are asked to be prepared to enter through the north doors (parking lot entrance). Anyone choosing to enter the library will complete a patron COVID-19 symptom tracing form; wear a face covering or mask; limit time in the library to 30 minutes and respect social distancing guidelines.

Computers will not be available for public use. The number of patrons in the library will be limited to 15. Return books to the book drop in the entryway or in the alley.

The library is accepting book donations for the Friends of the Library’s used book sales. People may drop donations off in the book drop in the library entryway from 12 to 3 p.m. or call 307-532-3411 to make other arrangements.