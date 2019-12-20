TORRINGTON — Goshen County Tourism Promotions Joint Powers Board has awarded $6,862 for special events to be held in the county. The Tourism Sponsorship Program awards funding to eligible organizations and events that have the capability of attracting visitors to Goshen County.

These awards are dispersed in January, April, July and October each year. FY 2019 Awards: Torrington Little Britches Rodeo $4,000; YeeHaw Daze: $1,500;

Prairie Rose Vintage Garden, $1,362.

The purpose of Goshen County Tourism Promotion Joint Powers Board, also known as the Goshen County Lodging Tax Board, is to provide promotion of travel and tourism to and within Goshen County, to facilitate brand development and marketing programs, and to enhance and improve overnight and destination tourism.

The Goshen County Lodging Tax Board distributes funds for Goshen County events that contribute to the distinctive character and vibrancy of the community, and to support the development and growth of major special events through the Tourism Sponsorship Program. The program helps eligible organizations or events that have the capability of attracting visitors to Goshen County.

Applications are administered quarterly Tourism sponsorship program guidelines and applications are available at gogoshen.net/grants or at the

Go Goshen Visitor’s Center located at 2042 Main Street in Torrington. Completed applications may be brought to the Goshen County Visitor’s Center or emailed to sandy@goshenwyo.com.