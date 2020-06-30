TORRINGTON — The Goshen Library will host a book sale July 11-25.

The sale will be held at the Goshen Library Activity Center.

Masks are recommended to be worn when visiting the library and the number of people in the building will be limited. People must sign in and no debit or credit cards will be accepted.

For more information, visit: golibfnd2020@gmail.com or call 307-532-6572.

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.