TORRINGTON — The Goshen Library will host a book sale July 11-25.

The sale will be held at the Goshen Library Activity Center.

Masks are recommended to be worn when visiting the library and the number of people in the building will be limited. People must sign in and no debit or credit cards will be accepted.

For more information, visit: golibfnd2020@gmail.com or call 307-532-6572.