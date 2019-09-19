GERING — The Gering Public School Board of Education invites the public to attend the Gering High School Ribbon Cutting & Community Celebration on Monday, Sept. 23.

Ceremonies will be held at 4:30 p.m.

The event will include a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 p.m., tours of the newly renovated high school from 5:30-7 p.m., and a “Welcome to Paradise” Homecoming Pep Rally at 7 p.m.

“We are excited to celebrate the new GHS with our community while also sharing how the updated space is advancing opportunities for students and promoting excellence in learning,” Community Engagement Director, Jennifer Sibal, said.

Some project highlights include: major security upgrades, the addition of an auxiliary gym and wrestling room, a new 11,000 sq. ft. freshman academy with seven additional classrooms, modern STEM studio, new seating in the performing arts auditorium, and a new kitchen with a modern collegiate style serving area.

Current GHS student, Mark Karpf, is enjoying the updates and says the renovated building creates a better learning environment.

“It’s very cool to see how much a renovation can do to boost morale. Plus, adding all of the new classes and learning opportunities definitely makes students want to be here even more,” Karpf shares.

For more information regarding Monday’s ribbon cutting and community celebration, Jennifer Sibal at foundation@geringschools.net.