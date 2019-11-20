Grant will fund college visit for eighth graders

LINCOLN – Eighth grade students at Bayard Public Schools, Gering Junior High School, and Minatare High School will experience a college visit this school year through funding from an 8th Grade Campus Visit Grant awarded by EducationQuest Foundation.

Through the grant program, the schools will also conduct activities with eighth graders that will help them get on the path to college.

The 8th Grade Campus Visit Grant is one of several programs EducationQuest provides to fulfill its mission of improving access to higher education in Nebraska.

“When younger students visit a college campus, they see first-hand the possibilities that college can offer,” EducationQuest Assistant Vice President Eric Drumheller said. “This experience can motivate them to take steps during high school that will make college possible.”