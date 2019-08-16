GERING — Luke “Strider” Jordan will share his stories of being the first to hike the Great Plains Trail at the Legacy of the Plains Museum.

Jordan will speak Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. at the museum.

His story is one about a hiker’s journey over the newly-established Great Plains Trail. It’s a story of adventure and discovery on the first-ever thru-hike of this newly established resource. The 2,200 mile trail stretches from the Texas desert to the Canadian border in Montana, across rolling grasslands, through rocky canyons and over forested ridges, highlighting the history and scenery of the great plains. A marked 250-mile pilot trail winds through mostly public land from Scottsbluff to Bear Butte, near Sturgis, South Dakota.