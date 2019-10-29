SCOTTSBLUFF — Special Halloween storytimes are planned for Thursday, Oct. 31 at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library.

Storytimes will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. and from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. at the library. Storytimes are for children of all ages, but are geared primarily to children ages 2 to 6 years. Following the Halloween program in the library meeting room, children will have the opportunity to trick or treat around the library for goodies. Children are invited to wear their costumes to storytime.

No pre-registration is necessary and there is no fee to attend.

For more information, call 308-630-6250, or pick up a storytime brochure from the library..