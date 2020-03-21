SCOTTSBLUFF – Our community’s health is our priority. Out of caution, Regional West Foundation, along with First State Bank, First National Bank Omaha, Western States Bank, and Platte Valley Bank, are canceling the Health and Wellness luncheon to be held on Wednesday, March 25 at the Gering Civic Center.
