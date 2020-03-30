With the recent announcement of a COVID-19 positive case in Scotts Bluff County, further information is being shared with the public to limit the spread. This case has been determined to be community spread, someone who has been infected but health officials aren’t sure where or how.

If you visited any of the following locations at any of the dates and times listed below and are not showing symptoms, please self-quarantine and monitor your symptoms for 14 days from your most recent visit to one of the locations below.

If you are showing symptoms (fever, sore throat, cough, or shortness of breath), please contact your health care provider or public health. Please call before going to any healthcare facility. Visit www.pphd.org for self-quarantine guidance.

Health care providers will determine if the person can be cared for at home or if screening is necessary. You may call your provider or public health at:

• Scotts Bluff County Health Department: 308-630-1580

• Panhandle Public Health District: 308-262-5764

— Funeral at YMCA Trails West Camp, 1918 S. Beltline Hwy W., Scottsbluff, March 7

— Subway, 814 W 27th, Scottsbluff, March 11 from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

— Main Street Market, 401 S Beltline Hwy W, Scottsbluff from March 12, 10-11:30 a.m.

— Staples, 1711 Frontage Road, Scottsbluff

March 9, 12 -6 p.m.; March 10, 12 -6 p.m.; March 11, 12 -6 p.m.; March 12, 12 -6 p.m.; March 14 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; March 16 from 12 -6 p.m.; March 17 from 12 -6 p.m.; March 18, 12 -6 p.m.

— Safeway, 601 Broadway, Scottsbluff

March 12, 9:30-11 a.m.; March 19, 1-3 p.m.; March 20 from 1-3 p.m.; March 24 from 3-5 p.m.

— Walmart, 3322 Ave. I, Scottsbluff

March 12, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; March 14 from 1:30-3 p.m.; March 15 from 1-5 p.m.; March 26, 1-3 p.m.; March 27 from 12 -1:30 p.m.

The presence of one COVID-19 case in the community suggests the possibility that more patients will be diagnosed. For your health, please follow these guidelines:

• Practice good hand hygiene, including frequent and thorough hand washing and proper use of hand sanitizer

• Avoid touching your face, including your eyes, nose, and mouth

• Be sure you have all needed medications and supplies on hand as if you were preparing for a severe snowstorm

• Practice social distancing – no closer than 6 feet from others

Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Important updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.

For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety, and quality of life for all who live, learn, work and play in the Panhandle. Our vision is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle Community. Visit our website www.pphd.org.