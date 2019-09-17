SCOTTSBLUFF — The Legislature’s Natural Resources Committee has scheduled a public hearing in Scottsbluff to gather input regarding the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 9 a.m. in the Harms Center at Western Nebraska Community College.

The public hearing is the result of LR 142, a resolution introduced during the 2019 legislature session by State Sen. Dan Hughes. It calls for an interim study of the Game and Parks Commission under the jurisdiction of the Natural Resources Committee of the Legislature.

Laurie Lage, legal counsel for the Natural Resources Committee, said the study will look at any and all issues regarding the Game and Parks Commission.

“Sen. Hughes wants people to talk about whatever they want, but he introduced the resolution primarily to discuss Game and Parks management of their parks areas,” Lage said. “That includes Lake McConaughy and the problems they’ve been having with law enforcement.”

Another issue the Natural Resources Committee wants to discuss is Game and Parks’ management of wildlife that’s damaging a number of agricultural crops in the state.

“Landowners who experience wildlife damage should contact their district Commission office,” Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said in a press release Monday, Sept. 16. “They can discuss options such as scare devices, Damage Control Permits and opening lands to public access for hunting.

“Damage Control Permits for deer, antelope, elk and game birds are free permits the Commission issues to landowners. These permits allow the take of these species that cause property damage if reasonable hunting occurs on the property. Other state laws apply to these permits.”

The press release also said, “the Commission is working on a program that would connect deer hunters with landowners. Similar to the agency’s popular Deer Exchange, this program would include a database in which landowners could search for hunters to harvest antlerless deer on their property.”

Frequency and location of meetings and hearings, along with representation and the number of Game and Parks districts were also listed in LR 142.

“The purpose of the hearing is to bring up the issues, put them on the record and give the people of western Nebraska a chance say what they think about it,” Lage said.

People are encouraged to attend the public hearing and share their concerns. Once the study has been concluded, a report of its findings, along with recommendations, will be forwarded to the Legislative Council and the Legislature for any further action.

jpurvis@starherald.com