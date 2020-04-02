SCOTTSBLUFF - It’s been a long winter and crazy days are still ahead. High Plains Auto Club would like to invite everyone to a Honk and Wave event in downtown Scottsbluff and Gering on Saturday night, April 4.

The route will begin at Dairy Queen in Scottsbluff at 5:30 p.m. If you get there early please abide by social distancing guidelines.

Dairy Queen drive up will be open but there will be no bathrooms. The cruise will be from DQ to Webbers Furniture and drag main clear to the Gering Civic center several times. The cruise might go through Mitchell Pass or out to the college. You can either meet back at DQ for an ice cream or go home .

Dust off your classic car or just bring the family car. Everyone is invited.

Call 308-765-2418 if you can’t find the parade and want to join.