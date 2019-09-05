Area high school juniors and seniors are invited to learn more about college options at the Scottsbluff/Gering Educational Planning Program (EPP) Open House, Tuesday, Sept. 10. Parents and guardians are also encouraged to attend.

The open house is scheduled from 1 - 2:30 p.m. at the John N. Harms Center of the Western Nebraska Community College Scottsbluff Campus. The Nebraska Association for Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers is sponsoring the event. The program is free and open to the public.

Representatives from 45 colleges, universities, and military branches will be attending. The purpose of the program is to give high school students and their parents/guardians an opportunity to discuss admission requirements, housing, financial aid, scholarships, internships, and explore different major options.

“This event is a wonderful opportunity for our local students and their parents to be exposed to dozens of colleges and universities as they begin to think about their future after high school,” said Jolene Martin, WNCC Admissions Assistant Director. “WNCC is excited to host this college fair, and we look forward to meeting with everyone who attends.”

For more information, contact WNCC Admissions at 308-635-6010 or email admissions@wncc.edu.