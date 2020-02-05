PINE BLUFFS, Wyo.— High West Energy Cooperative is announcing a commitment to an innovative and proactive plan to increase the amount of renewable energy used by High West members while also focusing on maintaining or reducing rates.

Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association – which sells power to High West and numerous other co-ops in Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming – first announced their Responsible Energy Plan in July 2019. On Wednesday, Jan. 15, Tri-State board chairman Rick Gordon and CEO Duane Highley provided details of that plan as Tri-State and its members chart a course into the new future of energy.

One of the plan’s goals is to generate 50% of all power from renewable sources by 2024. Tri-State’s plan will be to achieve this renewable target while also maintaining or reducing rates.

“Like many industries, advances in technology have ushered in a period of transition for electricity generation,” said High West CEO and General Manager Brian Heithoff. “Renewable energy has benefited tremendously from these advances. “We are leading to be the cleanest, most flexible and most competitive cooperative power supplier for the benefit of our members, the communities they serve and the states we live in,” Highley said.

High West will continue to keep members up to date on new developments regarding this plan, and company officials encourage members to engage with staff and ask questions through its website, social media or by scheduling time to speaking to staff directly.