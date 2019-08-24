SCOTTSBLUFF — Hope on the East Side will bring together live music and a car show Aug. 31 at Veterans Park in Scottsbluff.

Balance, Conflict Between, Illustrate and Torch will be presenting live music at the free event from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Lowriders, rat rods, motorcycles and muscle cars will be part of the car show. Roll in for the cars will be 8-10 a.m. Space is limited.

Free food, free clothes and free haircuts will be available along with games for kids and a raffle with prizes.

Veterans Park is on 14th Avenue in Scottsbluff between Ninth and Seventh Streets.

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!