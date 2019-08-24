SCOTTSBLUFF — Hope on the East Side will bring together live music and a car show Aug. 31 at Veterans Park in Scottsbluff.

Balance, Conflict Between, Illustrate and Torch will be presenting live music at the free event from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Lowriders, rat rods, motorcycles and muscle cars will be part of the car show. Roll in for the cars will be 8-10 a.m. Space is limited.

Free food, free clothes and free haircuts will be available along with games for kids and a raffle with prizes.

Veterans Park is on 14th Avenue in Scottsbluff between Ninth and Seventh Streets.