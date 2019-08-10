GERING - During Oregon Trail Days, organizers of the annual horseshoe tournament report that 28 pitchers competed, with playoffs in B and C classes.

Class A Winners, were: 3rd Place: Don Mohrmans/Jesse Maldonado Sr; 2nd Place: Chris Standing Bear/Don Sherfey; 1st Place: Guy Fish/Mike Minzey.

Class B Winners were: 1st Place: Aaron LittleHoop/Juan Gonzalez; 2nd Place: Ray Sharpe/Tim Rohde; 3rd Place: Brenda Cook/Julius Rios.

Class C Winners were: 2nd Place: Lisa Jamison/Joe Ybarra; 1st Place: Fred Contreras/Sherry Fulton; 3rd Place: Brittany Bear/Jesse Maldanado Jr

Each of the teams received gift certificates from tournament sponsors.