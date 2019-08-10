GERING - During Oregon Trail Days, organizers of the annual horseshoe tournament report that 28 pitchers competed, with playoffs in B and C classes.

Class A Winners, were: 3rd Place: Don Mohrmans/Jesse Maldonado Sr; 2nd Place: Chris Standing Bear/Don Sherfey; 1st Place: Guy Fish/Mike Minzey.

Class B Winners were: 1st Place: Aaron LittleHoop/Juan Gonzalez; 2nd Place: Ray Sharpe/Tim Rohde; 3rd Place: Brenda Cook/Julius Rios.

Class C Winners were: 2nd Place: Lisa Jamison/Joe Ybarra; 1st Place: Fred Contreras/Sherry Fulton; 3rd Place: Brittany Bear/Jesse Maldanado Jr

Each of the teams received gift certificates from tournament sponsors.

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!