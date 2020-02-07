CHADRON - Housing Partners of Western Nebraska is now administering the Chadron Housing Authority Voucher Program. This rental assistance program is known as Housing Choice Vouchers, formerly Section 8.

Chadron has 40 vouchers allocated to that area, of which 39 are currently under lease and contract. The Housing Authority is committed to keeping these vouchers in the Chadron area.

To facilitate ease of contact with Housing Partners, landlords, participants and applicants may use the toll-free number: 1-866-694-0443 with questions or comments. The program will also maintain an office at the Senior Center, 251 Pine Street, Chadron, on Mondays, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Jeanie Ashley, Housing Voucher Specialist will meet with clients during those hours and staff will provide assistance.

The Chadron office phone number is 308-430-2108 and callers can leave a message on this phone, talk to a live person on Mondays or use the toll-free number to reach staff Monday – Thursday.