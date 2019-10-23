Common Grounds Dog Park Committee will host a Howl-O-Ween Costume Contest on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The contest is open to dogs of all ages. The entry fee is $5 per dog and proceeds raised will be used to host, build and maintain dog parks in the Scotts Bluff County area.

Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m. and the event starts at 11 a.m. at the Monument Dog Park, 2250 U Street, the southwest corner of Five Rocks Road and U Street in Gering.

Participants will have an opportunity to show off costumes on their dogs and themselves. Dogs are strongly encouraged to wear costumes to win prizes.

Chili and cinnamon rolls will be served for a donation to the Common Ground Dog Park Committee.

Aggressive or vicious animals are not allowed.