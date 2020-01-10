GERING — Puzzles of the Past will be held Friday, Jan. 10.

The event will be held at 9 a.m. Discussions will continue to focus on the town of Hull. Hull is located just south of Stegall near the Banner\Scotts Bluff County lines. Hull has a very interesting history as many Civil War veterans settled there.

Puzzles of the Past provide attendees to learn a little bit about the towns in our area and to discuss, tell stories, and socialize. Towns that have been featured in the past are Lyman, Henry, Melbeta, MeGrew, Minatare, Haig, and others. There is no cost to attend.

For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum 308-436-1989.