SCOTTSBLUFF — Scotts Bluff County Tourism received $2,000 for the Scotts Bluff Celtic Gathering, one of 34 grants awarded recently by the board of directors of Humanities Nebraska awarded major (above $2,000) and mini ($2,000 or less) grants to fund public humanities programming.

Humanities Nebraska inspires and enriches personal and public life by delivering opportunities to engage thoughtfully with history and culture. These opportunities include grants for humanities-related projects accessible to the public throughout the state, Speakers Bureau programs to schools and community groups, Prime Time Family Reading Time, the Chautauqua summer history festival, touring exhibits from the Smithsonian, workshops for veterans, and many others.

