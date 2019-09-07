SCOTTSBLUFF — West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and Western States Bank are pleased to present Impact Nebraska: Impact Best in the Main Gallery.

The art exhibition will run through Sunday, Sept. 29.

Impact, a non-profit Nebraska visual arts organization, was founded in 1985—its mission to educate through outreach programs and exhibitions. From inception, Impact has been recognized for professionalism and a high level of creative expression.

Impact offers four to five major exhibition packages which rotate periodically, each with a focus theme. These themes evolve from Nebraska or mid plains regional sources but must have national appeal. Exhibits are available to large and small venues, both regionally and nationally. Impact’s shows continue to generate widespread interest and provide a high-quality educational experience.

Member artists work in a broad range of styles and media. Membership is limited to 25 Nebraska artists, nationally recognized within their respective artistic disciplines. Artists are elected through an independent jury. Each member is committed to four years, participating in all programs, exhibitions, and meetings. Many of the founding members continue to be a part of the organization, a testament to their commitment and the organization’s success.

For more information visit their website at: https://impactart-ne.org/about-impact/.