ALLIANCE — The City of Alliance is conducting a second informational meeting for the Pillars in the Park Project.

Project engineers will review conceptual design ideas and materials options being recommended for the project. The meeting will be held on Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m. in the Theater of the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center located at 908 Yellowstone Ave.

This meeting is open to the public and individuals are encouraged to attend this meeting to provide input on the designs that will be reviewed.

For questions, please call Shana Brown at 308-762-2384.