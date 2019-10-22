LINCOLN — Entering its 65th year of assisting tax professionals across Nebraska, the Annual Federal and State Income Tax Institute begins A seven-city tour this November with the latest training in tax law. One of the trainings will be offered in Scottsbluff.

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln Tax Institute, in partnership with the Internal Revenue Service and the Nebraska Department of Revenue, delivers essential tax updates during two-day continuing-education sessions. To register, visit http://taxinstitute.unl.edu. Early registration, which includes all meals, course materials and books, ends Oct. 15.

The institute draws more than 1,200 tax professionals annually. Attendees can expect to learn about critical updates on tax legislation, IRS changes, court rulings and more. Presenters include: Guido van der Hoeven, enrolled agent and chief editor of the “Land Grant Agriculture” book published yearly by the Land Grant University Tax Education Foundation; J’Nan L. Ensz, certified public accountant; Kathy Prevo, tax specialist at Burch and Associates; Tina Barrett, enrolled agent, executive director of Nebraska Farm Business and program manager in the Department of Agricultural Economics at Nebraska; Steve Drzaic, Department of Revenue agent; and the IRS Taxpayer Advocate Service.

“This year’s presenters provide years of experience, in-depth knowledge and presentation styles that make complex tax issues easier to understand,” said Virginia Uzendoski, senior assistant director of programs for the institute. “Once again this year, attendees will leave feeling comfortable and confident in their knowledge for tax season.”

Along with the on-site training, attendants can earn up to 16 hours of continuing-education credits, including two hours of ethics credit. The institute meets the requirements of 31 Code of Federal Regulations, Section 10.6(g), covering maintenance of attendance records, retention of program outlines, qualifications of instructors and length of class hours.

The institute runs from 7 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. local time daily. The Scottsbluff session will be held on Nov. 4-5, Hampton Inn Conference Center, 301 W. Highway 26.