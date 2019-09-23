GERING — Weather permitting, road closures will be in place beginning Sept. 24 on US-26, between Scottsbluff and Minatare, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Simon Contractors Inc., of Cheyenne, Wyoming, has the $3.6 million contract. Work will include waterproofing the pavement and asphalt overlay. Anticipated completion is late fall 2019.

The first closure will take place at L-79E, and access to US-26 will be restricted, but access to Kelley Bean Company from the south on L-79E will be maintained. The designated detour route is N-71 and N-92.

The second closure will take place on N-71 at US-26 and access to US-26 will be restricted. Beet harvest traffic will be coordinated by Western Sugar. Access to US-26 from South Beltline Highway will be restricted during these closures. The designated detour route is N-92 and L-79E near Minatare and Melbeta.

Each closure phase is expected to last two days. Closures will take place on different days.

Motorists are asked to drive cautiously in and near construction zones, selected detour routes and to expect delays.