GORDON — A tribute to John Denver will be among the performances at the annual Willow Tree Festival in Gordon.

Jim Salestrom will perform on both the Gazebo Stage in the park and also on the Community Stage inside the City Hall building during the Willow Tree Festival, on Sept. 14 and Sept. 15. His last performance in Gordon was in 2014. Salestrom will perform with his son James.

Salestrom was so impressed with his very first visit to the festival that he wrote the Festival’s theme song, which you hear on the radio ads for the festival every year.

This year he is featuring a tribute to John Denver on the Gazebo Stage. It is titled "Music from the Mountains" and will feature stories and original songs, as well as some by John Denver and some of Salestrom’s friends.

He will also present a tribute to Buffalo Bill Cody on the Community Stage, a multi-media event with original songs.

Salestrom has built a loyal following in the Rocky Mountains where he has kept a home for over 30 years. He continues to travel and perform around the world and to write music based on his experiences and travels.