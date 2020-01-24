SCOTTSBLUFF — The Journey of Grief is a six-session program designed to aid the healing process of grief.
Meetings will be held on Feb. 16, Feb. 23, and every Sunday through March, 5 to 6:30 p.m., St. Agnes Church, 2314 Third Ave., Scottsbluff.
Discussion will be based on Doug Manning’s video series and discuss the elements of the grief experience and healthy approaches to grieving.
For more information, contact Sister Vera Meis, St Agnes Parish Office, 308-632-2541, or Ellen Ramig, 308-631-0811.
